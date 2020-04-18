On the bank of a Cypress lake, a man and his trumpet unite neighborhood

"It’s my job to play it. Play it right time and the right place," said Glen Dorow. "Let the rest take care of itself."

CYPRESS, Texas — Depending on who you ask, time is either moving at a super sonic speed or an excruciating crawl right now. But on Friday nights at 7 sharp, the community of The Heritage at Towne Lake has a standing appointment with Glen Dorow.

"It’s just a unity kind of thing," said Dorow, who's played the trumpet for decades. "It’s my job to play it. Play it right time and the right place. Let the rest take care of itself."

The 81-year old retired mechanical engineer and his 1955 French-made Besson trumpet, temporarily swapped cemeteries and concert halls for sunset in Cypress.

And during the 40 seconds it takes Dorow to play taps, a military bugle call, his neighbors feel everything from a rush of peace and patriotism. They feel a flood of emotions sparked by memories and are inspired with a surge of unity and faith.

For 40 seconds, time stands still.

"I know how we, my wife and I, feel sitting home when our grandchildren and the rest of the family is fairly close at hand and you can’t see them, let alone do anything with them," said Dorow.

Processing daily life during a pandemic can be overwhelming and depending on who you ask, there may be a rush to get through this. To move on. Because the one thing you can't get back is time.

But from one generation to another, a reminder that right now it's OK to pause and honor this moment.

