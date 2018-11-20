New Waverly firefighters are headed back home after spending a week in California fighting the deadly wildfires.

The crew of 4 is expected to be home by Wednesday, just in time to spend Thanksgiving with their families.

New Waverly Fire Department

They were assigned to patrol fire lines and extinguish hot spots to guard against flare ups. They started off working 24 hour shifts but as conditions improved, they were assigned to 12.

About 250 firefighters and support personnel from Texas, along with over 50 Fire Engines, assisted California firefighters with the wildfires. They were designated a number of essential tasks, including giving overworked California crews a much-needed break.

There are many organizations collecting donations and money for the firefighters fighting the wildfires. Read more on how you can help.

