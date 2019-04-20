HOUSTON — Okay, so it may not be 'to scale' and it's definitely not made of cheese, but this moon is so big that it's worth seeing it in person.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science, which is one of the nation's most-heavily attended museums, just revealed its latest installation. It's a moon, suspended between the first and second floors of the museum.

Fifty years after Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong took their first steps on the moon, the museum sent a press release detailing the gigantic, internally-lit lunar sculpture created by Luke Jerram.

It features NASA imagery of the moon's surface. 'Lunar' features Apollo 11's landing spot and even the elusive "dark side of the moon."

The museum is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For Easter weekend, hours are:

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

