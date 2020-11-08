Neighbors donate 500 books to help Klein ISD Boy Scout earn a merit badge

Marco Rost used Nextdoor to ask neighbors to donate books to his drive. He donated 500 books to Avance and earned a reading merit badge in the process.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One act of kindness is inspiring an entire neighborhood!

It’s why Marco Rost is grinning from ear to ear. He and his Klein neighbors are Heroes Nextdoor.

They helped Rost earn his Boy Scout reading merit badge. Rost is part of troop 1333.

His parents used Nextdoor to ask for the book donations in May. Rost then spent the next two months going house to house picking up the donated books left outside the front door.

“We would take them home, count them and then sort them," said 11-year old Rost before he and his family would go back out to pick up more books. The rising 7th grader loves books. He hopes other kids do too.

“They help you kinda boost your vocabulary and they also help you encourage your communication skills.”

Which help when writing thank you notes. Rost hand-delivered dozens of notes to neighbors who helped him reach his goal.

“I think, out of the kindness of their hearts, they donated these books," said Rost, "because they weren’t just from our neighborhood."

Neighbors from surrounding communities reached out to donate too.

And as promised… mom hopped back on Nextdoor to share that her son collected a little more than 500 books which were then donated to Avance Houston. The organization runs early childhood education programs throughout the city.

Because of Rost and his neighbors, all those books are on their way to new homes! Now that merits a shout out!