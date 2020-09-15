NATURE'S GYM: Kleb Woods Nature Preserve

When he inherited the land from his parents, Elmer Kleb scrapped farming and let Mother Nature do her thing for decades.

TOMBALL, Texas — We all need time to get out of the house and get out of our heads for a little bit, which is why each week on #HTownRush, we take you to a new park where you can explore a bit. Viewer Josh has this week's suggestion.

"If you’d like to find a cool place to enjoy a little bit of history and a lot of great, beautiful nature and the outdoors, check out Kleb Woods Preserve Center in Tomball," he said.

The nature preserve covers more than 130 acres near US 290 and the Grand Parkway. Depending on the path you take off the parking lot, you can wander along a pine tree-covered trail or venture down a paved path to learn about the history of Kleb Woods.

"It used to be an old German farm at the turn of the 20th century," said Josh.

Inside the nature center, you can learn more about Elmer Kleb. His family owned this property for about 140 years. There are even heirlooms from the family inside. The farmhouse is still there, as is the barn and even the old farming equipment from back when this place used to produce cotton.

When he inherited the land from his parents, Elmer scrapped farming and let Mother Nature do her thing for decades. Now the property’s trees stretch dozens of feet up, creating a gorgeous canopy and home for all kinds of wildlife that you can spot if you keep an eye out.

