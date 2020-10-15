NATURE'S GYM: Experience Buffalo Bayou in a new way

Take a nature walk featuring 40 different site-specific audio streams of ROCO's past performances.

HOUSTON — If you're a runner in Houston, you've probably made your way around the trails of Eleanor Tinsley Park and Buffalo Bayou about a million times. Now there's a way to experience them in a whole new way.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership and ROCO, a professional chamber orchestra based here in Houston, teamed up on the project.

"We’re really big on access. It’s our No. 1 value, having it available to the people and for the people," says Alecia Lawyer, ROCO founder & artistic director.

It provides visitors the opportunity to take a nature walk featuring 40 different site-specific audio streams of ROCO's past performances, which can be accessed via QR codes alongside Houston's waterfront.

"We put these codes site-specific, which is so fun, some quite humorous, some quite serious," Lawyer says.

I took in the experience myself, which made the walk along the bayou magical. Depending on the tone or mood of the music, you see everything around you through a completely different lens.

"I’ve always considered music to be the voice of the spirit, the wordless ways of communicating," says Lawyer. "It truly is a wordless language. It’s a way people can speak and you don’t even need to understand."