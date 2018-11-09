An Iowa boy with leukemia whose request for racing stickers for his coffin went viral has died, weeks after he got the ride of a lifetime at a NASCAR track. Caleb Hammond, 11, passed away on Monday after ceasing cancer treatments, CBS affiliate KCCI-TV reports.

Hammond got the chance to drive on a NASCAR track and take a ride in a Ferrari race car with driver Kyle Larson after his story spread. Hours after his death on Monday, NASCAR's Twitter account expressed condolences to Hammond's family.

"We race on in your memory today," NASCAR tweeted. "Our deepest condolences go out to the friends & family of Caleb Hammond."

We race on in your memory today. 🏁



Our deepest condolences go out to the friends & family of Caleb Hammond. pic.twitter.com/GS5wR3lEDB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 10, 2018

Read more on cbsnews.com.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved