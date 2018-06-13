The day after a customer's racist rant against a nail salon owner went viral, the salon is feeling the love from people who saw the video.

Salon owner Karen Vu said people have been stopping by the salon to try and give the salon money since the customer in the video apparently left without paying.

RELATED: Racist rant at nail salon goes viral

"It made me emotional," Vu says. "A lot of people called and brought flowers, donuts, shared with me. I'm very emotional," Vu says of the outpouring of support from strangers who were outraged by the video.

"That hurt a lot people. In the United States, we come to immigrate. It's a problem when you hurt a lot of people like that," she said.

WATCH: Racist rant in nail salon

(WARNING: Graphic language)

Vu was shocked by the response because she had no idea another customer had filmed the tirade and shared it on Facebook.

"When I handled the problem, I didn't think it was big problem," salon owner Karen Vu told CBS News. "I tried not to make it bigger."

Vu says the woman "hurt a lot of people," and the salon owner is sorry for that.

"For me, I try not to let it hurt me," Vu said. "The customers are my best friend. I tried to make her better, I tried to calm her down and she kept going and going."

Vu says the woman used to frequent the nail salon every few months, but hadn't been there in a long time and never caused trouble before. Vu says the nail tech working on the woman had to walk away "because he couldn't handle it... he didn't want to hear the noise" of her yelling. "He called me to take over," Vu says.

Vu has owned the salon for 10 years and says nothing like this has never happened. "You know, discrimination, this is the first time," she told CBS News.