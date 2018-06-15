QULIN, Missouri (KFVS/CBS) -- A missing 3-year-old girl in Missouri has been found after an overnight search, Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms to KFVS.

Parrott said the girl's pet Yorkshire Terrier spent the whole night with her after they wandered about a quarter mile from home near Qulin.

Deputies and volunteers were out searching for her on Friday morning on June 15. She was found safe after going missing at about 8 p.m. the night before.

Read more at CBS affiliate KFVS

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved