It’s another act of kindness gone viral – this story out of Alabama.

That’s where Jamario Howard says he was eating at a BBQ restaurant with two friends when they noticed an older woman sitting by herself.

“My exact thoughts was ‘dang I’d hate to have to eat alone,’” he posted on Facebook. “So after thinking about it a minute i walked over to her and asked if i could sit with her. She said yes and we talked for a minute and after a while of talking she told me she lost her husband and that tomorrow would have been their 60th anniversary. I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do.”

He says while talking with the woman they learned she was a widow, and she would have celebrated their 60th anniversary the next day.

“GO SEE YOUR MOM AND YOUR GRANDPARENTS. They miss you!!” Howard wrote on Facebook.

