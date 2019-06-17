HOUSTON — Hey "Big Brother" fans!

We’ve just learned that a Houstonian will be moving into the "Big Brother" house for their new season, which starts next Tuesday.

Cliff Hogg III, 53, is an Aggie fan hoping his humor and caring personality will help him win half a million dollars, but he knows it won’t be easy.

He said the lack of communication with the outside world will probably be the most difficult part about living inside the "Big Brother" house.

“Sitting in that house and not knowing what is going on with family, the country, my sports teams, etc. will be frustrating,” said Hogg. “The lack of privacy will be tough at first, but I think I’ll get used to that rather quickly.”

Hogg said his strategy for winning the game is to present himself as the loyal soldier to one or more strong players while creating enough chaos or paranoia to have people pointing fingers at each other.

“People will assume that I am loyal kind guy because that is how we live my life in the real work,” Hogg said. “I will use that to my advantage and betray as necessary in the end game to get me to the finale!”

Season 21 of "Big Brother" starts June 25 at 7 p.m.

To learn more about the cast members, visit cbs.com.

