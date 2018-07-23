Austin — Mastering mindfulness.

That's what individuals attending Sarah McLean's course at the Peace Box at Lake Travis learned Sunday. She's a best-selling author who studied under meditation experts like Deepak Chopra.

The Peace Box is a refurbished shipping container where mobile meditation classes are offered.

McLean wrote "Soul-Centered: Transform Your Life in 8 Weeks with Meditation" and "The Power of Attention: Awaken to Love and its Unlimited Potential with Meditation."

She is also the director of the McLean Meditation Institute in Sedona, Arizona.

"So, meditation helps you figure out who you really are and how to meet the world with engagement and how to savor your life so that you may become peaceful," said McLean.

