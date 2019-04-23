HOUSTON — Earth Day got extended at MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday.

KHOU 11 Anchor Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Material Art Challenge Auction at the hospital.

Hospital staff designed original works of art out all recycled materials from medical supplies to bottle caps.

The art challenge is sponsored by the Division of Facilities Management and Operations in partnership with the Houston Museum of Fine Arts. The event is open to all MD Anderson employees.

All submissions are judged by a panel of guest judges to determine the top three entries. Patients, guests and employees are also allowed to vote for a People’s Choice.

Winners are recognized at an awards ceremony at the main hospital.

Simultaneously, an online auction allows anyone with internet access to bid on the donated pieces to help raise money for the MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

The funds are used to support educational programs that help in the development of the hospital's young patients.

Photos | Mia Gradney judges the Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the Recycled Material Art Challenge Auction at MD Anderson Cancer Center Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD. Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD. Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Mia Gradney had the honor of judging the annual Recycled Materials Art Challenge at MD Anderson Cancer Center.



