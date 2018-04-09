PEARLAND, Texas -- A couple of buddies who pulled off an epic prank at a Pearland McDonald's will share their story with "Ellen" Monday.

We're told Ellen has a couple of surprises for the sneaky UH students. We don't want to spoil the surprises but they're pretty awesome!

Jevh Maravilla and Christian Toledo's prank made national headlines after KHOU 11 first reported it in early September.

“We were eating McDonald’s one day and we looked around and saw there were posters around that didn’t have any Asians,” explained Jevh Maravilla. “They had other races but no Asians so we felt like it was our duty to put ourselves up there.”

Maravilla and his friend Christian Toledo cooked up a plan. They took a picture of themselves holding a McDonald's burger and fries, then added the logo and other features to make the it look like the posters hung around the restaurant.

After their giant poster of the photo arrived, Maravilla found an old McDonald’s shirt at Goodwill for $7.

On July 13, with the help of some other friends, the duo snuck the poster into the restaurant and tacked it up when no one was looking. Maravilla was wearing his McDonald's shirt to blend in.

Maravilla told Ellen his mom got a kick out of it when he confessed.

"When I told her about it, when the poster came to my house, she couldn't help but laugh with my dad," he said.

After the poster stayed up unnoticed for more than a month, Maravilla tweeted about the prank and it quickly went viral.

McDonald’s was a good sport and applauded the UH students for creativity. They temporarily took it down because that McDonald's is being remodeled.

