It’s an unconventional, yet unmistakable, tribute to one of Houston's biggest heroes. Drivers heading down I-45 noticed a big difference in their commute Thursday morning - the iconic “Be Someone” bridge has a new coat of paint and a new name.

The latest incarnation, spotted by Air 11 early Thursday, now encourages Houstonians to "Be Matress Mac," a misspelled, more abbreviated version of his real name.

“I didn’t do it!" Mattress Mack said.

Harvey Hero, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale says it wasn’t him who applied a fresh coat of paint to the sign.

“Any publicity is good, so I can’t complain," Mack said.

The "Be Someone" was partially covered by another prankster several months ago, angering many Houstonians.

But the latest change brought smiles.

“Well they had to do it quick because I’m sure they thought they might get a little violation for applying some paint to city property," Mack said.

Yet, without the second "T" and the final "K," Houston still knows who the daring, yet disobedient, artist is talking about.

“Painting city property, I'm not a big fan of that, but if "Be Mattress Mack" means be somebody who works hard and tries to give back to the community, then I’m all for it," Mack said.

On social media, many gave their proper reactions to the revision - some calling it the best thing about driving, but others say] Mack deserves the tribute, but the “Be Someone” sign is historic, and they hope it goes back.

Mack says he’s honored by the artwork.

“Flattered that they did it, and I hope I can live up to it," Mack said.

But for the man who helped hundreds during Harvey, sent Astros fans to the World Series, and gives away millions in furniture betting on Houston's favorite teams.

Mattress Mack just hopes drivers who see the sign find the deeper meaning behind the message.

“However they spell my name is fine, I think the message is kind of in fun, and the whole idea is to give back to the community. And no matter what people’s economic level is, take care of everybody," Mack said.

