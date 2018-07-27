HOUSTON - Mattress Mack teamed up with Success on the Spectrum to throw a free autism prom at Gallery Furniture.

Kids packed the dance floor with their families to show off their prom attire and best dance moves.

A number of fun-filled activities kept them on their feet all night. They had a blast dressing in their favorite accessories for the photobooth.

Volunteers from Success on the Spectrum danced the night away with the families, while some kids eagerly sang their favorite tune karaoke style.

Photos: Mattress Mack hosts prom for people with autism

Photos: ​​​​​​​Mattress Mack hosts prom for people with autism
Families packed Gallery Furniture on Thursday for a fun-filled night of dancing, games and food. Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen
Mattress Mack also joined in on the dancing fun in between taking photos with the guests.

Families also enjoyed games and free food in between dances. The sensory-friendly social event welcomed everyone of all ages.

