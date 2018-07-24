HOUSTON — Mattress Mack is teaming up with Success on the Spectrum to host a special prom for people with autism.

The free event will be held Thursday evening at Gallery Furniture on the North Freeway.

The sensory-friendly social event will include a DJ who plays kid-friendly, low volume music.

Behavior therapists from Success on the Spectrum will lead children through games and popular line dances.

But it's not just for kids.

The event is open to everyone with autism, parents and siblings.

Gallery Furniture will provide free food.

The second annual Autism Prom is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

© 2018 KHOU