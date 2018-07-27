HOUSTON - Mattress Mack is once again giving back to the community in the Houston area.

Jim McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture, is donating $10k worth of furniture and TV's to furnish new apartments for first responders.

The housing is for first responders who are receiving treatment in the Medical Center.

Police officers, firefighters, and paramedics from around the country come here to Houston and can stay in the temporary housing for up to 90 days, free of charge.

Houston's Rotary Fire Fighters Home pays to rent the apartments and says it eventually wants to buy a piece of land near the Medical Center to build a small apartment complex, just for first responders.

