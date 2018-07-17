(CBS) -- It was supposed to be Walter Carr's first day of work with a moving company Sunday when his car broke down. But, instead of calling out, he walked through the night to be on time.

Carr's vehicle stopped working the night before his first day with the moving company Bellhops, and he knew he couldn't miss it. So, he decided to walk. Carr began his hike from Homewood, Alabama, to the town of Pelham, Alabama, at midnight. He walked at least 14 miles before police picked him up at 4 a.m., reports CBS affiliate WIAT-TV.

Once police heard his story, they took Carr to breakfast. Then, they gave him a ride the rest of the way to the home of the Lamey family, who he was scheduled to help move that morning.

Carr arrived at the home of Jenny Hayden Lamey and her family before the rest of the movers arrived. "I asked Walter if he wanted to go upstairs and rest until everyone else arrived," said Lamey in a Facebook post, "He declined and said he could go ahead and get started." So, the family and Carr began packing up the home, chatting along the way.

