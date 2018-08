GALVESTON — Friday was another blue sky, blue water day in Galveston.

Drone video from the Galveston Convention and Visitors Bureau showed lovely blue and green water along the Seawall.

The Island has been blessed with clear blue water several times in recent weeks, much to the delight of residents and visitors.

Traffic will likely be heavier than usual, so pack your patience before you head down.

© 2018 KHOU