HOUSTON -- Several weeks after it was first installed, some Houstonians got a chance to walk up and get an up-close glimpse of themselves in the "Cloud Column."

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston added the work, which mirrors the iconic "bean" in Chicago, to its collection in March. Both pieces were made by the same artist.

Photos: Find yourself in the top of the Houston 'Cloud Column'

Photos: Find yourself in the top of the Houston 'Cloud Column' At 32-feet tall, it's 21,000 pounds of pure, polished perfection -- a rare piece of art designed to mirror the world around it, including you. Look up inside the tip top, you'll find a tiny reflection of yourself standing there. 01 / 10 At 32-feet tall, it's 21,000 pounds of pure, polished perfection -- a rare piece of art designed to mirror the world around it, including you. Look up inside the tip top, you'll find a tiny reflection of yourself standing there. 01 / 10

While at times, including last Saturday, some pedestrians have been able to access the sculpture, it's official grand opening won't be until May 20.

When you do get a chance to visit it, don't forget to go to look up! At 32-feet tall, it’s 21,000 pounds of pure, polished perfection -- a rare piece of art designed to mirror the world around it, including you.

Also read: Houston gets own version of Chicago 'bean'

The side facing opposite of MFAH is open, so you can look into the column. And if you look up inside the tip top, you'll find a tiny reflection of yourself standing there - putting you in the clouds.

The sculpture, which was built in London, is part of the Museum of Fine Arts Glassell School of Art. The school is still under construction.

© 2018 KHOU