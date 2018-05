LIBERTY COUNTY – A Tarkington man caught an alligator gar measuring at more than 8 feet long and 44 inches in girth.

Lance Stephens caught the ray-finned euryhaline fish last month in the Trinity River in Liberty County, south of US 59.

Stephens says it took him an hour to land the gator with his "pawn shop special" rod and reel, and freshwater drum as bait.

While Stephens says he normally does catch and release, he plans to mount this one.

© 2018 KHOU