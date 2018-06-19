9-year-old "Lawnmower Girl": the superhero we didn't know we needed

Everybody has something that they just love to do and for 9-year-old in Commerce, Texas that's mowing lawns. It may sound unique, even strange, but Estrella Cruz loves the feeling of seeing a messy lawn transform before her eyes.

"I just feel focused and I love it," Cruz said.

It doesn't have to be mowing but Cruz is now asking others to figure out their own special gift then to figure out a way to share it with neighbors and people in need. She hopes her "50 lawns for free campaign" will help her do just that.

"I really just want to inspire kids and help them do something instead of sitting on the couch," Cruz said.

Cruz is taking part in what's become a national challenge where people are pledging to mow 50 lawns for free for veterans, people with disabilities and single moms. Cruz may be one of the younger participants but her dedication clear. She's mowed around 15 yards so far and says she'll finish the rest before the end of summer.

LaShaunda Matlock is a single mom who has run day cares and now works as a certified nurse practitioner to support her three kids. She's also the recipient of one of Cruz's free mows. Matlock returned home from an overnight shift last week to find her front yard freshly cut.

"It makes you believe that there's good people in this world, even if they're nine-years-old," Matlock said.

Making neighbors feel seen and cared for is the ultimate goal. This nine-year-old uses her love of mowing but says each person can use their own talent to connect.

"I don't care what it is. You can do something for somebody else," Cruz said.

So while she continues her mission one lawn at at time she hopes the world will follow suit in whatever way each of us can.

