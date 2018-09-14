FRYING PAN SHOALS, N.C. -- The ripped but resilient flag that stole America's heart during Hurricane Florence will be retired and donated for a fundraiser, according to the owner.

A live stream of the flag being torn and tattered by Florence captured the internet's attention Thursday as the hurricane roared toward the Carolinas.

"With respect, we will retire and replace it next trip. We see the tears and know that good men and women fought for America and are honored to fly old glory," said owner Richard Neal.

Several people on the live stream were concerned the flag would not survive.

"My 3rd-grade students were in awe today and asked several times to check on the flag. If I had not needed my computer, we would have watched all day," one viewer wrote.

“A group of kids watching took to calling the flag ‘Kevin,’” Neal told McClatchy newspapers. “They wanted to know how Kevin is doing, if Kevin is going to make it."

The name Kevin stuck and the flag now has fans all over the country.

Kevin even has at least four Twitter accounts.

Does anyone feel a draft out here? — Kevin The Flag (@KevinTheFlag1) September 13, 2018

Okay.... I've had enough fun out here... this is starting to hurt.... — Kevin The Flag (@KevinTheFlag1) September 14, 2018

Neal explained they didn't have time to replace the flag as Florence approached because it flew from a tower about 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

" ... That flag represents who we are as America. We get beat up, battered during hard times, but we stay up, stay at it through the storm," Neal told McClatchy.

Thankfully, a flag company has stepped up to donate a new flag to the tower.

