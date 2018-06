KATY, Texas - The Tri-County Baptist Church has been in Katy for 39 years, but it wasn't until Houston's Tax Day Flood and Hurricane Harvey that the church had to deal with flooding.

Pastor Rick Shrader decided he was going to build a wall around the two buildings that flooded. The worship hall was spared, but the fellowship hall and another building weren't so lucky.

Shrader hopes to have the wall completed by the end of next week and hopes that no storms pop up before then.

