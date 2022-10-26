Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

Upton posted to her Insta-story, saying hopefully they’ll be back in stock soon.

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night.

People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in.

Upton's custom Mitchell and Ness jacket had Verlander on the back and fans spotted it on TV when she hugged her hubby after the ALCS win.

You guessed it. Fans raced to get one just like it.

Now, Mitchell and Ness sold out of the jacket.

