'She was a ball of energy' | Fallen Harris County deputy constable Jennifer Chavis remembered for her big heart

Friends and colleagues said Deputy Chavis was known for her professionalism. They said she was a go-getter but most importantly she had a big heart.

HOUSTON — If there is one thing we know about Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis, it's her energy was contagious.

Friends and colleagues said Chavis had a big smile and an even bigger heart that was dedicated to servicing her community.

"She was a ball of energy that brightened the room with a smile." said Marcus Grant a Captian with Precinct 7. "She would come in and always has a pleasant attitude. She was always happy."

Chavis was killed Saturday by an alleged drunk driver identified as 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano. She had pulled over on the side of the Beltway to intercept Serrano moments before he slammed into the back of her patrol unit.

Chavis' friends and colleagues said she was known for her professionalism.

They described her as a go-getter who was always wanting more and pushing others to do their best. At the time of her death, she was in the process of getting her Ph.D.

"A lot of deputies are extremely hurt. It's just like losing a brother and sister," said Floyd Davis the Captain over the Toll Road Division in Precinct 7.

They say even though Chavis had just joined the department in November 2020, she had already made a difference in their lives.

She had a big heart❤️That is how Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis is remembered by her friends & colleagues @Precinct7. Chavis was killed over the weekend by an alleged drunk driver. The legacy she leaves behind coming up on @KHOU at 4. pic.twitter.com/55aZ15I2GX — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) April 6, 2022

What made her a great deputy constable they say was her heart of service.

Before she put on the uniform, she had served in the military.

"She served service members who come back home that were disabled. Something she took great pride in," said Grant.

One thing those on and off the force can all agree on, Jennifer was known for her heart.

"The community needs to know that she had a big heart and that she loved everyone that she came in contact with," said friend Robin Griffin.

The funeral for Deputy Chavis will be held next Wednesday at Fountain of Praise Church.