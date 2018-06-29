Ten months after Hurricane Harvey flooded their home and bike business, a couple in Spring is back on track.

Ric and Marcia Becker own House of Tandems, which is one of the only tandem bicycle shops in the country.

Specializing in tandems was a move the couple made after a career in the bike business.

“We noticed our grandkids were growing up and we weren’t witnessing it, so we decided to sell our business and retire,” said Ric.

Retiring didn’t go as planned, because of demand from their tandem bicycle customers.

Now, the couple works together out of a showroom in their Spring home.

That means they live, work and ride together.

“One of our first rides, Ric forgot we were on a tandem. Ric got off the bike, not holding it up so I could get dismount. Next thing I knew, I was on the ground. It was a long quiet ride that day, but we learned very quickly that communication is very important in what we do,” said Marcia.

Harvey put their relationship and business to the test.

The storm hit while they were out of town, so they returned home to find nine inches of water in their showroom and seven inches of water in their house.

“It could have been a whole lot worse. We have neighbors down the street in our neighborhood that had nine feet of water,” said Marcia.

They say they weathered the storm thanks to faith, family, friends, and each other.

“I got to tell you, it's spending hours on the tandem solving problems. We solve a lot of problems sitting on that bike,” said Marcia.

