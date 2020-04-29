Houston woman wins 6 months free rent after losing job, loved one due to coronavirus

Ashley was one of the winners at her apartment community's door-decorating contest. Her name was entered into a raffle where she won six-months free rent.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman was surprised with six months of free rent after spreading hope and inspiration within her apartment community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LYND, a real estate company that manages 20,000 apartment units in 11 states. wanted to promote a sense of togetherness amongst its residents at a time when people are isolated in their homes. So the company held a door-decorating contest with the goal of lifting everyone's spirits.

The winner from each participating community thought they would be receiving a month of free rent, but LYND's CEO David Lynd had other plans.

“I was so overwhelmed with the level of work and creativity the residents put into this project, that I decided on the spur of the moment to make it two free months of free rent for all of winners,” said Lynd. “We are trying to do all that we can to support our residents, whom I consider part of my extended family, at this very trying time.”

All of the winners’ names were put into a drawing and one name, a Houstonian named Ashley, was selected the grand prize winner and received six months free rent.

This news was very overwhelming for Ashley who revealed she has been gravely impacted by COVID-19. She has not only lost her job due to the pandemic, but she also lost a loved one due to the virus.

“It’s a hard time, just rough right now so I put my heart and soul into my door,” said Ashley.

LYND said the door-decorating contest is just one of several initiatives it's taking to help its residences during this difficult time.

LYND has partnered with local food trucks and restaurants in each city to offer residents discounted meals. It also sends out a tri-weekly newsletter that informs residents of free online educational sources, feel-good stories and entertainment programs available to them online.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna