HOUSTON - It was dangerously hot in Houston on Monday as the temperatures in the Bayou City climbed to the triple digits.

The high temp on Monday was 101 degrees. The National Weather Service said the heat index could climb as high as 111 degrees.

A lot of KHOU 11 viewers wanted to know just how hot it needed to get outside to bake cookies or fry an egg.

So KHOU 11 reporter Melissa Correa got creative and turned her Kia into a kitchen!

There was an array of snacks inside the vehicle: Cookies were baking and queso and an assortment of candy was melting. Correa even put a stick of deodorant in the car to see how fast it would melt.

The oven thermometer inside the vehicle read just under 150 degrees. Turns out it was indeed hot enough to bake cookies and fry an egg.

Correa was also at Typhoon Texas, a waterpark in Katy, where families and friends were finding ways to beat the intense heat.

And so begins our UNSCIENTIFIC #Heat experiment! Baking cookies, melting gummy bears, deordorant, crayons and candle wax. Oh... and salsa and queso. #MyCarIsGoingToSmell #khou11. Doing a #Facebook live at 1:30 with an update at @TyphoonTexas pic.twitter.com/dmbsP3yQF2 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 23, 2018

She went live on Facebook starting just after 12 p.m. and kept updating KHOU 11 viewers as the temps rose Monday afternoon.

Check out her Facebook live videos below or here:

