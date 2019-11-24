Last year we told you about local radio personality Kevin Kline who was training in a freezer to prepare for a 300 mile arctic run in Alaska to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Well, Kline's arctic run is officially underway and as of Friday he already completed more than 200 miles

The run started at Arctic Circle and ends in Deadhorse, Alaska, near the Arctic.

The radio personality is taking it day by day as he braves temps well below zero, all while running with the names of young cancer patients.

Kline has already suffered a swollen leg and admitted he couldn't complete the mission by himself, so now the solo run is a relay effort between him and his teammate Scott Tyner.

They plan on completing the 300 miles by Sunday night.

They are only $15,000 away from reaching their goal of raising $200,000 for pediatric cancer research.

