KHOU 11 tells story of Houston's Pride parade in new documentary film | How to watch

'The Beat Goes On: Pride in Houston' explores the history of the third largest LGBTQ+ pride parade in America. Watch for free on KHOU 11+ starting June 30.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 will release a special documentary focusing on one of the biggest Pride parades in the country, its honorable grand marshals and others who have made and continue to make an impact in the LGBTQ+ community.

“The Beat Goes On: Pride in Houston” features:

Brandon Wolf - Grand Marshal, Honorary

Travis Torrence - Grand Marshal, Male Identifying

Isabel Longoria - Grand Marshal, Female Identifying

Juliann Losey - Grand Marshal, Gender Non-Binary/Non-Conforming

Danielle Houston - Grand Marshal, Ally

Annise Parker - Former Mayor, Houston

Jack Valinski - Former Executive Director, Pride Houston

“The Beat Goes On: Pride in Houston” tells the story of each grand marshal and gives the viewer an intimate look at their personal journey and what the 2022 theme means to them on the heels of the social and political upheaval of the last few years.

“The battle isn’t over. We’ve got to continue on it,” said Jack Valinski. “The parade isn’t the battle, but the parade helps get our spirits up to do the battle.”

“For people to find the courage to be themselves in an area that is historically not accepting takes tremendous courage. And I’m so grateful that they took those rockstar massive first steps, so that we can have Pride today,” Juliann Losey said.

“The Beat Goes On: Pride in Houston” can be streamed free on the KHOU 11+ app available on Roku and Amazon FireTV.