HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has a champ on their hands.

Houston police officer Trevin Giles won the Ultimate Fighting Championship 247 in Houston on Saturday.

The event took place the Toyota Center.

Officer Giles stepped in the octagon with James Krause in the middleweight competition.

Giles defeated Krause via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28). This fight was actually awarded the "Fight of the Night," according to UFC.com.

The Houston Police Officer's Union acknowledged Giles' win via their Twitter page and he even got a major shout out from Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Giles is ranked as the No. 1 middleweight in Texas and Louisiana. He's been a professional fighter since 2014.

Congratulations on the big win Officer Giles!

