LIST: Fall festival events in the Greater Houston area

It's fall, y'all and that means it's festival season all over the Greater Houston area! Here's a list of festivals coming up in October and November.

HOUSTON — When the summer heat finally gives way to cooler weather in Houston, it's a great time to get outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather.

If you're looking for family-friendly events, there are plenty of options across the Greater Houston area!

We've put together a list of some of the best fall festivals coming up in October and November.

Editor's note: The Greek Festival story above originally aired in 2021.

Original Greek Festival

Opa! It's time to get your Greek on and head to Montrose for the Original Greek Festival.

The popular event returns this Thursday through Saturday for its 55th year.

Thursday, October 6

5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 7

11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 8

11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Touted as the largest of its kind in the nation, you can soak up Greek culture with yummy homemade food prepared by the parishioners of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Wash it down with Greek wine or beer while you enjoy traditional dancing and music.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. If you go between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, it's free for all ages.

More than 35,000 Houstonians are expected to attend the three-day festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral complex at 3511 Yoakum Blvd near Montrose and the Museum District.

Texas Renaissance Festival

Step back in time when you enter the magical kingdom north of Houston where you can embrace your inner knights and nobles, pirates and peasants or fairies and wenches.

Opening weekend for the massive and magical Texas Renaissance Festival in Plantersville is Oct. 8 and 9, and it's open every weekend through Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Come early, stay late and wear comfy shoes because there's a lot to see and do at RenFest, including live performers, rides and games and shopping. Bring your appetite because decadent delights will tempt your taste buds at every corner.

Tickets range from $10 to $29, but children 12 and under are free on Sundays.

Katy Rice Festival

Katy is the place for the Rice Festival, which runs Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9 in the historic downtown area.

There's live music, food trucks and beer, plus a carnival, craft vendors and a Saturday morning parade.

Friday, Oct. 7

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Parade at 9 a.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 9

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, tickets are $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

Celebration Seabrook

If you like art and live music, Celebration Seabrook is the place to be this Saturday, Oct. 8. The event at Meador Park also features the Ahoy Kids' Zone with rides, bounce houses, a beach and more.

Dozens of artists will be on hand so it's a great place to find unique gifts ahead of the holidays.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and it's free for all ages.

Dewberry Farms Fall Festival

Younger kids will be in hog heaven at the Dewberry Farms Fall Festival in Brookshire.

There's plenty to do to keep the kiddos busy all day, including farm animals, pig races and pony rides, along with carnival rides, a giant corn maze and much more!

It's underway now through Nov. 13. at FM 362 and Morrison Road.

There are a limited number of tickets available each day and you can buy them online here. They start at $19.95 on discount Fridays to $41.95 with discounts for seniors and large groups.

Fall Days and Corn Maze

They have a pumpkin patch, sunflower field and rides for kids of all ages. You can also get up close and personal with farm animals or watch pig races.

They're open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 6.

Admission is $21.95 and you need to buy your tickets in advance.

Froberg's Fall Festival

If Alvin is in your neck of the woods head to Froberg's Farm on Highway 6 for their tenth annual Fall Festival which is open every weekend through Nov. 6, weather permitting.

Along with a corn maze and pumpkin patch, you can test your skills with plastic duck races, an emoji cannon, paintball or friendly fire with Nerf Balls.

Berry Fun Land is a big playground that features swings, Fort Berry, Tire Mountain and a giant slide, just to name a few.

Admission is $12 but that doesn't include all of the activities. Kids 2 and under are free.

The festival is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival

Let the good times roll in downtown Conroe for the annual Cajun Catfish Festival the weekend of Oct. 14-16.

Enjoy live music, cajun food, carnival rides and games and more. Plus, where else can you see the Mr. and Miss Catfish Pageant?

Festival hours

Friday: 6 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: Noon to midnight

Tickets

General admission tickets:$15 in advance; or $20 at the gate

Weekend pass: $30

Island Octoberfest

Downtown Galveston is the place to be Oct. 21-22 for the 40th annual Island Octoberfest.

You can see live entertainment with music and traditional dancing on two stages. Fill up on authentic German food like Bratwurst and strudel and quench your thirst at the Bier Garten. German costumes are encouraged!

The free event is hosted by the First Lutheran Church of Galveston. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Bluegrass Fall Fest

Tap your toes to bluegrass tunes in Tomball at the annual Bluegrass Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with live music, enjoy carnival games, a pumpkin patch, festival foods, craft vendors and a kids' zone.

It's at the Tomball Depot Plaza on Elm Street and admission is free.

Texian Market Days

Celebrate your inner cowboy and mosey on down to the George Ranch Historical Park for Texian Market Days on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Richmond.

They'll highlight more than 150 years of Texas history with battle re-enactments, cowboys and cowgirls, cannons, pioneers and vintage vehicles. There will also be live entertainment, craft vendors and historic home tours.

Admission is $20 for ages 13-64 and $15 for kids 12 and under or seniors 65 and older. If you wear a historical costume, you get in for half price.

Korean Festival

Celebrate Korean culture at Discovery Green in downtown Houston on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You'll be treated to live music and performances, art, food and interactive games. Admission is free.

Nature Fest

Head to Cypress to celebrate the wonders of nature on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Oak Meadow Park.

Nature Fest features renowned zookeeper and wildlife educator Jungle Jordan, along with the following entertainment and activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Variety of performances

Kids’ inflatable zone

Outdoor laser tag

Face painting and balloon art

Kids’ craft area

Pony rides and petting zoo

Nature exhibitors

Roaming entertainment

Food trucks

Admission is free, but a few activities will require a small fee. All proceeds will be donated to Cy-Hope, a local organization dedicated to bringing hope and opportunity to every child in the Cy-Fair area.

Sienna Art Festival

Art is the star of the show at the Sienna Art Festival in Missouri City on Saturday, Nov. 5. It's from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sawmill Lake Club.

Artists will display and sell their works of art and you can vibe on wine, food and music.

For the little ones, there's face painting, balloon art, sand art, a bubble zone and more.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.