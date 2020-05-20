Houston astronauts will make first space launch from U.S. soil since 2011

Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will fly to the International Space Station next week in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

HOUSTON — Two Houston astronauts are headed to Florida to embark on the first on the first rocket launch from American soil since 2011.

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley left Johnson Space Center today on a flight to Kennedy Space Center to prepare for next week’s launch.

The two astronauts will fly to the International Space Station on May 27 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered by a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is scheduled for 3:33 p.m. Central.

The launch is part of the Demo-2 mission, a final test of SpaceX’s crew transportation system for loading, docking and splashdown. If passed, the system will allow astronauts to make long-duration missions to the ISS.

The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which partners with Boeing and SpaceX to develop new ways to carry crews to low-Earth orbit and the ISS. Doing so, NASA said, allows the agency to focus on “deep space missions.”

Behnken and Hurley were picked for the mission “for their extensive test pilot and flight experience."

Hurley, 53, is the space commander of Demo-2, whose duties include everything from launching to returning home. A New York native, Hurley joined the NASA astronauts in 2000 and has gone on two spaceflights. He previously was a fighter and test pilot for the Marines.

Behnken is the joint operations manager for the mission. He, too, became an astronaut in 2000 and was part of two shuttle flights. A Missouri native, Behnken has logged more than 700 hours in space. He was previously a flight test engineer for the Air Force.