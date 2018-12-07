It's time to recognize the most significant unofficial holiday for die-hard Houstonians -- "713 Day."

This moment comes around every July 13, when we pay homage to all of what makes Houston cool.

Interesting fact about the 713 area code, for which this special occasion is named:

It was one of the original area codes established in 1947 with the North American Numbering Plan. At that time, it covered everything from the Sabine River to the Brazos Valley.

Today, eight Houston area counties are still served by the code -- Harris, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Liberty, Montgomery and Waller.

Here's something interesting that's changed just from last year: Rockets fans were hoping to add Carmelo Anthony to Houston's roster before the Knicks traded him to Oklahoma City last September, or at least we suggested as much.

Given 'melo's precipitous decline with the Thunder last year, it's probably safe to say fans aren't nearly as excited about that idea.

But there's potential here for a really freaky Friday. It's Friday the 13th and "713 Day" all at the same time.

Who knows what might happen?

Maybe you just end up volunteering at the Houston Food Bank before enjoying local artists, DJs, slabs and food trucks.

Either way, it's a time for "swangas and vogues," and your most stylish Houston sports gear. Expect to see a lot of H-Town stars and oil derricks.

