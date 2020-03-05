The Lone Star Flight Museum is honoring WWII veterans with its Fight to the Finish Fly Over.

HOUSTON — Rare and historic airplanes will take to the Houston skies on Sunday to honor those who served in World War II.

The 30 warbirds will make a 125-mile trip across Greater Houston beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. The flight was earlier planned for Friday, May 8 but has been postponed because of the poor weather expected on that day.

Everything else is expected to be held as previously planned, reports KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow.

The event is part of the Lone Star Flight Museum's Fight to the Finish Flyover.

"We encourage everyone to step outside and enjoy a moment of patriotic distraction and marvel at the rare WWII warbirds flying overhead," said Douglas H. Owens, Lone Star Flight Museum president and CEO.

The one-hour flight will start at Ellington Airport in the south, travel as far west as the San Jacinto Monument, through downtown Houston, north to the Veteran’s National Cemetery, to Cypress and Cinco Ranch in the west, and as far south as Dickinson before returning home.

Here's the updated schedule released Thursday afternoon of when you'll see them flying over you! You'll notice some of the times overlap. The planes are flying as a group, but the overlap in times is due to varying wind conditions and the number of planes that will be flying over.

1:45 p.m. Leaving Ellington Field

2 p.m. San Jacinto Monument

2:05 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. University of Houston

2:07 p.m. – 2:13 p.m. Downtown Houston

2:09 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Memorial Park

2:10 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Acres Homes

2:12 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. National Cemetery

2:16 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. Cypress

2:25 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. Cinco Ranch

2:30 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. Mission Bend

2:33 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Energy Corridor

2:35 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Uptown/West University

2:40 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Bellaire

2:45 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Missouri City

2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Brookshire Village

2:50 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Pearland

2:55 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. Friendswood

2:55 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. Dickinson

2:55 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. Kemah

3:15 p.m. Land back at Ellington Field

The flight is hosted by the Lone Star Flight Museum to honor all WWII veterans and commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, marking the day Germany surrendered, and the end of the world war.

Historic airplanes include the B-25 “Devil Dog,” the Grumman HU-16 Albatross and the P-51 Mustang.