The high school senior travels to different homeless shelters around the Bay Area and throws personalized parties for children there. Barman has been working on her organization since she was in eighth grade. She calls it "No Birthday Left Behind."

Barman told CBS News she got the idea when she was volunteering with her family at a homeless shelter. It later hit her that the pleasures in life she takes for granted — like birthday parties — may be unavailable to homeless children.

"A birthday party is such a big experience for a child and I think it was one of my favorite memories growing up," Barman said. "We all look forward to our birthdays ever year. We all do. And it's sad that these children, who are just like us, don't have the opportunity to have a birthday."

