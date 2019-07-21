KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you need an excuse to eat some ice cream, today's the day! It's National Ice Cream Day.

National Ice Cream Day has been around since 1984 when Ronald Reagan made July National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month National Ice Cream Day.

In the proclamation, President Reagan called for all people of the United States to observe these events with "appropriate ceremonies and activities."

So your excuse is written into a law... and you don't want to break it.

We like to play by the rules even throughout the year, The International Dairy Foods Association says on average, each American eats 23 gallons of ice cream every year.

So we also have to make a lot of it.

The IDAF says about 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts were produced in the U-S in 2017.

And there are a lot of flavors out there, so which ones are the country's favorites?

A recent Grubhub study says most people still enjoy the classics such as vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, but more flavors joined the ranks this year.

Mint chocolate chip made it to the top of the list as Americans' favorite. Regionally, the study says pastry flavors are trending in the South.

It says birthday cake, butter pecan, and Oreo flavors are being ordered more often.

Cruze Farm is offering the first 100 customers wearing red gingham a small free ice cream. You can visit their downtown Knoxville location at 445 S. Gay St. and South Knoxville at 2721 Asbury Road.

Bruster's is offering double points on Sweet Rewards loyalty member purchases today at participating locations.