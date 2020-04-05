Here is when and where you'll see the Blue Angels fly over the Houston area | View flight path

The official flight path and timeline for Wednesday has been announced, showing the squadron entering from the north at about 12:30 p.m.

HOUSTON — The Blue Angels will fly over Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and New Orleans this week, the squadron confirmed on its official Twitter account.

(Editor's note: The video on this page is from a recent flyover in the Atlanta area.)

They'll appear over DFW and Houston on Wednesday. And yes, this is one of two flyovers planned for our area this week. Keep scrolling for information about Friday's flyover, which does not involve the Blue Angels.

What time will the Blue Angels arrive in Houston?

After leaving the morning flyover in Dallas-Fort Worth, the squadron will enter the Houston area at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, lasting about a half hour and going over downtown twice in that time.

Where in Houston will the Blue Angels fly?

The map shows the start of the flyover in The Woodlands, heading south and then following a path along the Eastex Freeway, over Humble and Kingwood through downtown Houston, over the Medical Center and then into southwest Houston and Sugar Land, Missouri City, heading up into the Katy and Cinco Ranch areas then east and north into Jersey Village and then southeast back over downtown and toward Ellington. It will last from approx. 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

"Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Social distancing should be practiced at all times. Stay home and stay safe!" the squadron tweeted along with the plans on Tuesday.

Yes, there's another Houston flyover planned for Friday, May 8

Wednesday's Blue Angels arrival will be the first of two planned flyovers in the Houston area this week as this Friday, May 8, a collection of rare and vintage aircraft will also fly over parts of town.

Blue Angels and The Thunderbirds honor frontline workers nationwide

Last month it was announced the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force The Thunderbirds, would honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over various cities.

“America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the front line day-in and day-out,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time but we will get through this. We are all in this together.”