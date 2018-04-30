Johnson Space Center Director Ellen Ochoa was clearly a little starstruck Monday when her favorite Texan strolled into a meeting.

Ochoa's staff surprised her with a visit from J.J. Watt.

Ok, wow, my staff surprised me with a surprise celebrity visit today by @JJWatt !! pic.twitter.com/96T89cNxsX — Ellen Ochoa (@Astro_Ellen) April 30, 2018

When she saw him, Ochoa buried her head in her hands as co-workers grinned.

They snapped a few pics, including one with Watt holding a bobblehead of the former astronaut.

Ochoa is a star in her own right.

She became the first Hispanic woman in the world to go to space in 1993 and went on to log 1000 hours in space during four shuttle missions. She became director of JSC in 2012.

