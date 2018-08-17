HOUSTON - A special mural was unveiled to honor Hurricane Harvey heroes in west Houston on Thursday.

The mural is located in Harwin Park at the Brays Bayou Connector Trail. It honors the first responders who jumped into action to help neighbors in need during the storm a year ago.

The artwork will be a permanent fixture in the community as a reminder of how Houstonians came together in a desperate time of need.

The mural is the largest mural in the Westchase District at 100 feet wide and 20 feet tall.

It was painted by artist Larry Crawford.

