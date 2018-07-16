WFAA/s Alisha Ebrahimji, Doug Boehner, Sean Giggy and Alanna Sarabia braved the new Harley Quinn Spinsanity at Six Flags Over Texas. The ride opened to the public Saturday, July 14, 2018.

HARLEY QUINN™ Spinsanity to Debut at Six Flags Over Texas

First of Its Kind Thrill Ride Coming in 2018

Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, announces the next generation in thrill rides and the first of its kind in North America—HARLEY QUINNSpinsanity. Staying true to its namesake, DC iconic Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN and inspired by the movement of a gyroscope, this ride promises to deliver a new level of thrills with unpredictable, gravity-defying flips, twists and turns.

“Once again, Six Flags is the leader in thrills with the most innovative, record-breaking rides and attractions in the industry. As the company’s flagship park, Six Flags Over Texas is home to a long list of world records and world’s firsts and we take great pride in continuing our legacy of one-of-a-kind thrills for all ages,” said Park President Steve Martindale. “HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity is sure to captivate guests with each sinister spin. This fascinating new ride will be perfectly placed with our other DC Super-Villain-themed rides, including THE JOKER, CATWOMAN Whip and THE RIDDLER Revenge in the GOTHAM CITY section of the park.”

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity features a unique futuristic triple box design that allows the gondola to spin around three separate axes while rotating forward, backwards and sideways simultaneously at up to 70 feet in the air. Seated 24 across with over-the-shoulder harnesses, riders will experience a thrilling combination of negative and positive gravitational forces. By night, the attraction promises to light up the North Texas skies beckoning thrill seekers from near and far.

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity highlights include:

Unpredictable flips and pivots at heights up to seven stories (70 feet) above the ground;

Unnerving floorless seats that leave riders’ feet dangling as they whirl through the air;

Dazzling nighttime light display; and

Located in the GOTHAM CITY section of the park.

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity is expected to debut in spring of 2018. For more information about next season at Six Flags Over Texas, visit https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/newfor2018.

Six Flags Over Texas is also announcing the start of 2018 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year—savings up to 70% off on a 2018 Pass!

August 31 through September 4, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor-Arlington, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

2018 Season Passes provide unlimited visits for the rest of the 2017 season (including park admission to Fright Fest® and Holiday in the Park®), and all of 2018. Pass holders may also purchase a Premium Season Dining Pass, which includes a lunch, dinner, and snack during every park visit, plus they will receive a 2018 All Season Drink Bottle for unlimited drink refills. Premium Season Dining Passes may be used at any Six Flags theme park.

