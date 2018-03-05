HOUSTON – Cinco De Mayo is this Saturday, and if you're looking for the best spots to enjoy the fiesta, we've got you covered!

Don't worry parents, we found a few family-oriented events as well.

LULAC District VIII Cinco de Mayo Parade in Downtown

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) District 8 is hosting their annual Cinco de Mayo Parade in downtown Houston. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, you can watch as elected officials, members of the community, businesses, schools, colleges and others walk and dance in the streets of Downtown to the rhythm of great Latin beats.

Cinco in the City at Silver Street Studios

Silver Street Studios will have a Family Cultural Experience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature regional samples from Cuchara Restaurant and Jarritos. Vendors will sell treats like aguas frescas, churros, elote and more. Musical acts will take the main stage complete with mariachis, ballet folklorico and Aztec dancers.

'Selena' movie screening at Bagby Park

Bring your blanket and head over to Bagby Park for a free viewing of "Selena" under the stars with your neighbors. The movie starts at 8 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo with Mariachi Los Camperos at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Enjoy live music at this free event from two-time Grammy Award-winning group, Mariachi Los Camperos at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The band is schedule to play at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Traders Village Houston

Traders Village will host a two day Cinco de Mayo celebration from Saturday to Sunday. There will be three stages and nine bands in attendance. Traders Village wants Houstonians to come out and shop and ride amusement rides. They also say they have some surprises in store.

The Houston Children's Museum

Join in the Cinco de Mayo fun with a vibrant cultural performance from Ballet Folklórico Las Américas, filled with colorful costumes and lively music. Be sure to stop by the Kids' Hall Alcove, to learn more about Mexican customs and traditions. The event begins at 3 p.m. in Brown Auditorium.

Piñatafest in Houston's East End District

This free community event on Saturday celebrates the ancient cultural tradition of piñata-making and its long-lived presence throughout Houston's 2nd Ward. The event will showcase sculptures (Piñatas on the Esplanade) inspired by traditional piñatas in a public setting, family-friendly activities, crafts, a variety of local street vendors, and the East End Houston Mural Ride! Starts at noon until 4 p.m. in front of The Original Ninfa's on Navigation.

Cinco de Mayo at Kemah Boardwalk

Enjoy live music and dance performances, kids activities, drink specials, a photo station, and a jalapeño eating contest at this free event at the Kemah Boardwalk. The fun starts at 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Santo de Mayo Pub Crawl in Montrose | No Cover

Saint Arnold’s fan-favorite pub crawl returns to Montrose on Cinco de Mayo. Crawlers will begin at Rudyard’s to pick up their punch cards, then make their way to stops including The Hay Merchant, The Burger Joint, El Real, Poison Girl, Pistolero’s, and Goodnight Charlie’s (routes will vary), before finishing with the after-party and pint glass pickup at La Grange. Starts at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

3rd Annual Cinco de Mile on Washington Ave

Did someone say block party! The Cinco de Mile presented by RTB Event Group and Upper Echelon will start from 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. Early bird tickets are $10 and General Admission tickets are $15.

Parking Lot Party at Pistolero’s

This all-day parking lot party will have music by DJ Fred Ster and other special guests. You will get a chance to take celebratory Cinco photos with your friends via the Magic Mirror Photo Book courtesy of Zigala Designa. The party starts at 6 p.m. and last until 2 a.m.

Cyclone Anaya's

Celebrate #CycloneDeMayo Friday through Sunday. The restaurant offers drink specials, jumbo margaritas and sizzling fajitas all weekend long!

Lupe Tortilla

It's all about good food, good drinks and good music at Lupe Tortilla. Live music from local Texas bands will entertain guests at all 12 local locations on Saturday. A full list of the performers can be found here. The party starts at 8 a.m. and rolls through the day into the night!

Molina’s Cantina

Head to Molina’s on Bellaire or Westheimer to toast Mexico’s independence with food and drink specials all day, live music, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and prize giveaways to mark the occasion.

With $6 margaritas and free chips and queso dip at the bar, you can't go wrong partying here.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

This Mexican eatery will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo all weekend long. On Saturday, there will be a party all and night with two DJ sets, drink specials, street food and tons of funs.

The party starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 a.m.

El Big Bad

El Big Bad Margarita Bar and Kitchen will be having their Eighth Annual Cinco de Mayo party from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The bar says that have a day-long fiesta planned for all. There will be live music and $5 margaritas. Their favorite artist Dominika will be offering complementary face paintings at a free photo booth.

And if you're having your own fiesta or heading out to a house party, you can bring along these festive Mexican cookies from Ooh La La Sweets!

Festive Cinco de Mayo cookies from Ooh La La Sweets

Ooh La La Sweets

