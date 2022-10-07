Christopher Ramirez reunites with group who found him 1 year after he went missing in woods

Christopher survived nearly 72 hours in the woods. He went missing on Oct. 6, 2021, and was found alive days later, miles away from his Plantersville home.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — It's been almost a year since Christopher Ramirez went lost in a wooded area in Grimes County for nearly three days.

The news of his survival shocked the thousands who were hoping and praying for a miracle. And boy, what a miracle it was.

Christoper survived nearly 72 hours in the woods. He went missing on Oct. 6, 2021, and was found alive the morning of Oct. 9, 2021, miles away from his Plantersville home where he disappeared after chasing after his family's dog.

Many questioned if someone may have been with him to help him stay alive, but experts said it's very possible that someone of Christopher's age, who was 3 at the time, would be able to survive for so long because they worry less about some of the little things they might encounter.

What we do know is that Christoper encountered plenty of hugs and overwhelming relief from family, law enforcement and an entire city that was happy to hear the good news about him being found alive.

On Friday, Christopher was reunited with the law enforcement personnel that spent sleepless nights searching for him along with the man who found him on his property.

Today, Christopher was reunited with the law enforcement personnel who searched for him, along with the man who found him on his property. The Grimes County Sheriff also thanked everyone for their help in the search. We all agree - finding Christopher unharmed 'was a miracle'. pic.twitter.com/AFBDZ4DpJw — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 7, 2022

Christopher was dressed in his Grimes County Sheriff's Office uniform as he spent the day hanging and chatting with the group he can call his colleagues, seeing as he was badged as a junior deputy the day he was found alive.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell honored Christopher with a junior deputy badge and patch after learning he wanted to be a police officer when he grows up. After all, he's already passed a major test.

“He can be a Navy Seal if he wanted to," Sowell said. "He has already passed survival training."