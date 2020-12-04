HOUSTON — Haley Herrin and her husband had some great news to share with her grandparents and they knew a phone call wouldn't do it justice.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Haley hasn't been able to see her grandparents for over a month, but she wanted to see them in person when she broke the news that she and her husband Trey are pregnant.

So, they came up with a plan. One that required a scissor lift because Haley's grandparents stay on the top floor of the Buckner Parkway Place -- a retirement community in Houston.

With help from Sunstate Equipment in Katy, Haley and Trey were able to rent a scissor lift to elevate them to the top floor of her grandparent's home so they can deliver the special message.

As Haley's grandparents hung their heads outside of a window, Trey held up a sign that read, "Guess what" on the front and "We are pregnant," on the back.

"Seeing your 97-year-old grandparents lean out of a window with excitement is definitely nerve-racking, but I will never forget the joy in their faces and pride felt in that very moment.," Haley posted on Facebook.

Kris Ladera Photography

Trey and Haley made sure they had a photographer on deck to capture every bit of the special moment and everyone's reaction.

Haley said not being able to see her grandparents has been difficult, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. She said everyone will get through this challenging time and will be able to wrap their arms around their loved ones again soon.

Congrats from all of us at KHOU, Trey and Haley.

MORE STORIES YOU WILL LIKE ON KHOU.COM