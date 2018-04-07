One U.S. grandmother loves to get festive for the Fourth of July.

So festive that every year she pulls out the same top for the holiday - a red, white and blue shirt with stars, similar to the American flag.

Well, so she thought.

It wasn’t until recently that Shirley Cheesman's grandson discovered that her favorite Fourth of July shirt is actually a faux.

According to the BBC, while watching the World Cup with his brother-in-law, Dale Cheesman discovered the top his grandmother wears is actually a replica of the Panama flag.

“My grandma has worn the same shirt with red, white, blue, and stars to celebrate the 4th of July for more than 25 years.” said Dale on Twitter. “Over 25 years of treason.”

My grandma has worn the same shirt with red, white, blue, and stars to celebrate the 4th of July for more than 25 years. Every year, she wears the exact same shirt.

Thanks to the #WorldCup we finally noticed it's the Panama Flag.

Over 25 years of treason. pic.twitter.com/j9sLoWo9QY — Dale Cheesman (@dalecheesman4) July 2, 2018

Dale said he broke the news to his grandmother during dinner.

“She’s not happy with the picture. She says she didn’t have much makeup on but I think she looks cute,” says Dale.

Grandma will continue to wear the shirt despite the lack of American pride.

“It’s tradition,” Dale said. “If anything I might buy the whole family Panama shirts to wear on 4 July.”

