ASHTABULA, Ohio — Just two days after the death of "Grandpa" Baum, his wife "Grandma" Vera Baum has passed away.
Grandpa's Cheesebarn announced the news in a Facebook post on Saturday morning. Less than a week ago, on Sunday, Dec. 4, the couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.
"While we are saddened & this special couple will be missed beyond belief, the Lord has a greater purpose & has called them Home for Christmas. Together they left behind a legacy of love, family, & business," Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates said in a Facebook post.
"The family appreciates your outpouring of love & memories. Heaven has gained two sweet smiles, so say cheese & a prayer as we all take this journey together."
Grandpa's Cheesebarn was founded in 1978 by Paul and Vera Baum, as well as their daughter Ronda and her husband, Richard Poorbaugh.
Earlier this week, on Thursday, Dec. 8, Grandpa's Cheesebarn announced that 'Grandpa' Baum had passed away at 93.
"We’ve been blessed with their guidance & presence all these years. The Lord has a greater purpose & has called him home for Christmas."
