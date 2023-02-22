'Gracie's Corner' | Houston-area family creates popular YouTube series for kids

“Gracie’s Corner” has most recently been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award and an NAACP Image award.

CYPRESS, Texas — People across social media can’t seem to get enough of "Gracie’s Corner. The YouTube channel for kids has gained over 80 million monthly views and millions of subscribers.

Javoris Hollingsworth and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth created the hit series from inside their Cypress home. Javoris said the idea came about during the pandemic.

"We were able to spend a lot more time together and watch a lot of content and during that time it really stood out to me that there really wasn't much content out there that had children of color in the forefront," he said.

The couple said the sing-along animated videos were inspired by their 10-year-old daughter Graceyn. She plays the voice of Gracie.

The channel features educational, fun and encouraging songs for children from all backgrounds. In fact, it was recently nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award and an NAACP Image award.

"We're just what I would consider a regular ordinary family who decided to make a change and we were able to make something that has impacted literally millions,” said Arlene.

Javoris is a former educator and Arlene is a psychologist. The two said they had no prior video or producing skills and created "Gracie’s Corner" by watching online tutorials and leaning on one another’s talents.

"Consider all the different pieces we have here, where my daughter is doing the vocals, I’m doing the music, my wife is providing insight on a lot of the mental health components you see in the songs,” said Javoris.

He sent this message to anyone who sees a need for change.

“I would definitely tell people to be persistent," Javoris said. "It’s not going to happen overnight. We've been doing this now, this year will make 3 years. Keep pushing even when you have five viewers."