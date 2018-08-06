For the past 15 years, Danielle Bible has had one concern each morning: getting her children safely to school. Bible, a mother of four, tries to block out the rest of the world and all its distractions and pressures until then.

Because for Bible, her biggest fear is forgetting one of her children in the back seat on a sweltering summer day.

“When you get to work, you can think about work,” Bible said. “But just right now, think about the fact that the kids are in the car.”

To combat her fears and help save other children, Bible began creating little trinkets that can be placed throughout the car to serve as small reminders that there’s a child in the back seat.

Some of the reminder trinkets Danielle Bible has made.

Matt Keyser / KHOU.com

They’re all brightly colored, some with googly eyes, others made out of repurposed children’s toys. Some hang from the windshield with notes like, “Grab the baby.” One latches onto the door handle that reads, “Attention! Child in back. We love our little monster.” Another pink-and-white one sticks to the driver’s side window with googly eyes that reads, “Child in back,” with a little heart and baby hand.

“It doesn’t have to be fancy,” Bible said, “it just has to be a constant reminder.”

Her thinking is that anytime anyone gets in the car with a child, they put any one of the trinkets in the car where they’re not a distraction while driving, but are obvious when you get out of the car. Once the child is out of the car, the trinket comes down.

Texas leads the nation in children dying in hot cars with 120 deaths since 1990, according to kidsandcars.org, a national child safety organization that tracks such deaths. Children’s bodies aren’t as capable of cooling down and they’re 3-5 times more likely to succumb to hyperthermia, a horrific process of organs shutting down due to the heat, which ultimately leads to death.

Amber Rollins, the president of kidsandcars.org, urged parents to get in a habit of opening the back door every time they got out of the car to check for a child. Rollins said that Bible’s idea is an extra layer of protection to not forgetting a child, but added “we strongly encourage parents to look before you lock.”

“If they do that every single time, guaranteed a child will never be left behind,” Rollins said.

Bible hopes that her trinkets will help parents get in a habit of checking the back seat. Rather than waiting for car companies to implement sensors or a warning system—rather than waiting for someone else to do something—she began making them in 2017 in hopes of either selling them or giving them away. But when Hurricane Harvey hit, she set the project aside.

Danielle Bible sticks one of her reminder trinkets on the windshield of her car.

Matt Keyser / KHOU.com

Then a Baytown father left his 18-month-old daughter in a hot car in a grocery store parking lot on May 17, and Bible knew she had to do something.

“I started getting really upset all over again and thinking, ‘What do I do?’” she said.

She started making them with her daughters and giving them away to family and friends.

She hopes they’ll serve as a reminder, even for the parents and grandparents who swear such a tragedy could never happen to them, and ultimately save a life.

“99.9 percent of the time, the odds can be in your favor,” Bible said. “And the .1 percent of the time it doesn’t go the way you think it will go, it will devastate everyone you know.”

